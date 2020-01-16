'One hell of an idea': Nothing but praise for new video arcade coming to Northampton

After the Chronicle & Echo reported that a video game arcade is set for the town centre - hundreds of readers have backed the idea.

Events planner, Craig Govier, of Corby, is the man behind the idea, Timeless Arcade, which is set to open in April if the idea is granted planning permission by the borough council.

Craig Govier pictured in front of what could become his unit in The Ridings Arcade.

Craig's idea for his new business, which will be based in the former Venture Photography studio in The Ridings Arcade, will feature both retro and modern games including Mario Kart, Pac-Man, Space Invaders, Street Fighter and Killer Instinct.

Since the Chron published the story on social media this morning we have been inundated with some 375 comments, with lots of readers praising Craig's idea.

Raymond Osborn said on Facebook: "Finally something good opening, now all we need is a proper retro game independent shop! Us retro gamers need some love too."

Social media user Corinne Dawes added: "This sounds excellent. It sounds like a perfect place to take my 11-year-old. Birthday parties would be great here too! I would love to see the old Wonder Boy arcade game."

Commenting on the Chron's story, Gary Anderson said: "Finally something to perhaps invite people to the town and occupy the youth."

Adult gamers will be charged a £10 entry fee to have access to all the games, instead of paying per use, and children aged between 5 and 15 years old will be charged £5 for entry.

Timeless Arcade will also have pinball machines, Play Station 4 tables - which can be linked up for players to compete in tournaments - and hopes to offer snacks, drinks and hot beverages to those playing.

Future Timeless Arcade boss Craig Govier added: "I would like to thank all the Chronicle & Echo readers for supporting the idea.

"I've been reading through the messages and it's great to know this could make a positive impact on the town centre and offer a place to have fun.

"I'm super stoked to open the arcade and I hope this will be an awesome place for the town."