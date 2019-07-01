Omid Djalili, Tiff Stevenson and 'Lee Nelson' headline Northampton comedy festival next weekend

The hottest up-and-coming names in stand-up will hit Northampton next weekend for a two-day comedy festival.

The Comedy Crate Festival 2019 will pull 25 of Britain's freshest acts together for a weekend of limited, intimate gigs at three select Northampton pubs.

The Comedy Crate Festival's full poster.

The platter of comedic talent will appear across three pubs within five minutes walk of each other - the Lamplighter in Overstone Road, the Charles Bradlaugh in Ash Street and the Black Prince in Abington Square.

Headline acts include TV and film star Omid Djalili, Mock the Week mainstay Tiff Stevenson and The News Quiz performer Rhy James.

Edinburgh Fringe sell-out Tom Houghton, Bafta-nominated Spencer jones and Radio 4 regular Lucy Porter are also in the lineup.

Meanwhile, award-winning stand-up comedian Kai Samra presents his "hotly-tipped" debut hour, while Simon Brodkin - better known as "Lee Nelson", who infamously presented Theresa May with a P45 at a Tory conference - is billed for his debut stand up performance.

Tickets for any show are £3.50 a head, while wristbands with full access to an entire day's line-up are available for £20.

For tickets and to see the full line-up, visit the Comedy Crate website.

It comes as a big month for comedy in Northampton with Mock the Week and Have I Got News For You star Ed Byrne set to play the Charles Bradlaugh on the night before the festival ahead of his new Edinburgh show.

Tickets for the Irish comedian's gig on July 12 - which is supported by Adam Hess - are limited and are available for £15 each from the Comedy Crate website.