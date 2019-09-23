Officers from Northampton's university police team beat Snowdon for charity close to their hearts

Five members of the police team based at the University of Northampton raised more than £1,000 for a charity close their hearts by climbing up Snowdon.

The team pushed their endurance levels to climb Wales' highest mountain in just under six hours for the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation.

The University of Northampton police team at the top of Snowdon. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

The charity funds research into childhood liver conditions and supports children affected by the condition and their families, which has provided help to their former colleague, PC Sam Foster following the birth of her twins.

PC Martin Usher said: “The foundation has been invaluable to Sam and her family, after her four-year-old son, Reid was born with a rare liver condition called biliary atresia.

“Reid is such a truly remarkable little boy. He has been in and out of hospital a number of times and battles daily with his condition and will probably require a liver transplant in the future.

“Sam and her family have benefitted so much from the support they have received from the charity that we wanted to give something back and help other families in the same position.”