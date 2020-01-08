Occupants confront men who tried to break into Wellingborough house

A group of males who tried to force their way into a house were scared off after being confronted by the occupants and a dog.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted burglary which took place in Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough, between 8.50pm and 9pm yesterday (Tuesday).

A police spokesman said: "Three males attempted to force entry via the front door of the house but ran away after being confronted by a dog and the occupants of the address."

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call the police on 101 quoting reference number 20000013263.