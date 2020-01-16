Northants village pub receives one-star food hygiene rating and told ‘major improvement’ is needed in some areas

A pub in a picturesque Northamptonshire village has been given a low food hygiene rating in a recent inspection.

The Navigation in Stoke Bruerne was visited on December 9, 2019 when an inspector found all three areas of assessment required improvement.

The Navigation in Stoke Bruerne has been awarded a one star food hygiene rating after a recent inspection.

South Northamptonshire District Council and the Food Standards Agency published the findings of the inspection this week and identified the pub on The Greenway as lacking the most in the ‘management of food safety’ category.

Marston’s, the company that owns the pub, has responded to the rating with the claim that the pub was ‘unable to use hot water’ on the day of the inspection.

The two previous inspections of the eatery in 2016 and 2018 have both resulted in the pub being awarded a five star rating.

But during the most recent visit an inspector decided that The Navigation’s management of food safety should be marked as ‘major improvement necessary’.

‘Management of food safety’ includes having systems or checks in place to ensure that food served is safe to eat, as well as evidence that staff members have knowledge of food safety.

In the category, ‘hygienic food handling’, which includes preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, the pub was marked as ‘improvement necessary’.

It received the same remark for the ‘cleanliness and condition of facilities and building’, which includes layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control.

Marston’s has put the poor rating down to the issues the pub experienced on the day of the inspection.

A Marston’s spokesperson said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances and on the day of the visit, the pub was unable to use hot water which consequently had an impact on the rating. “This was something which was addressed and fixed within 24 hours of the visit.

“Staff members have all been re-trained in accordance with requirements and we are working closely with the site.”