Residents in Northamptonshire are being asked to be on the lookout for a missing man.

He was last seen today.

A Northants Police spokesman said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Jo.

“Jo , 22, was last seen today (Sunday, July 10).

“He is 5ft 10in, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, T-shirt and blue Nike trainers.”