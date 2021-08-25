A Northamptonshire litter picking group is appealing for help from members of the public to raise money for equipment.

Northants Litter Wombles - a voluntary group which works hard to keep streets across the county clean, is growing rapidly.

Members of the group were on hand to help launch the clean up the town campaign on Monday (August 23) and will continue to play an important role.

Northants Litter Wombles are always looking for new volunteers.

More than 2,600 people are now a part of the group and its leaders want to take the action further and do more to keep the county clean.

To do this, however, they need more litter pickers, they need to be able to supply bags, and they would also like to invest in signage, so the group has launched an online fundraising campaign.

Sally Romain, part of the steering group for the Wombles, said: “We’re really moving forward as a group and we want to provide equipment for new people in the group.

“Litter pickers can be expensive, somewhere between £10 and £20, and we want to provide bags.

Members of the group helped to launch the big clean up in Northampton town centre.

“We also have our eye on a portable vacuum to help us address the millions of cigarette butts in the town centre, and they can be upwards of £300.

“We also want signage to protect our workforce - ‘slow down, litter pickers’ signs and signs to say an area was picked by the Wombles on a certain date.”

As well as the basic equipment and signs, the group is keen to acquire educational materials so members can visit schools across the county.

But that is not all, the team is also working to integrate the group and its ethos further into society in a number of ways.

Sally added: “Ideally we will have a person on every street in every town of the county to take pride in their street and encourage others to take pride.

“We are also hoping to be part of social prescriptions for people with mental health issues, whereby doctors can prescribe joining us.

“We can look after people and getting out in this way is really good for your mental health.”

To support the group’s fundraising efforts and help reach the £1,000 target, visit the JustGiving page here.