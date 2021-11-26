Northamptonshire Police has seen a 55 percent drop in drunk and disorderly arrests since 2016, putting them in the ten best force areas for reducing the antisocial behaviour, according to figures.

Northamptonshire Police arrested 238 people for drunk and disorderly behaviour in 2016. By the end of 2020, this number had more than halved to 107.

The statistics were revealed by a Freedom of Information (FOI) submitted by a men's health website.

Going by the name 'From Mars', the company acts as a registered online pharmacy for men's health issues, including acne, cold sores and erectile dysfunction (ED), which can often be caused by excessive alcohol consumption.

When asked why such a company would be looking at arrests for drunkenness, Navin Khosla, superintendent pharmacist at 'From Mars' said they were especially concerned by the impact alcohol can have on men's physical and mental health.

He said: "We should all be able to go out and enjoy the UK’s nightlife in a respectable manner, but unfortunately, alcohol can have negative side effects on the majority of people and this can see them facing a number of issues, whether that be with the law or their health.

"Drinking alcohol can cause health implications from minor problems such as weight gain and increased chances of bad skin, to more severe issues such as damage to your organs and increase the risk of cancer.

“It’s important that whilst we’re having fun and consuming alcohol, we also remember the implications it can have on our physical and mental health. If you’re in a position where you’re finding yourself drinking regularly and want to cut back, you’ll noticed a huge improvement on your fitness levels and improved mental health."

Northamptonshire police suspect that it was not a fall in alcohol consumption that caused the downturn of arrests. While they did not comment on the specific data, they said it was a combination of lockdowns and police tact that brought it down.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The reduction in arrests for public drunkenness during this period of time can be attributed to two things.

“The first is of course the Covid-19 lockdown in which the night-time economy was shut for a period of time.

“The second is the fact that our approach to regular street drinkers is to try and signpost them to support services first instead of immediately pursuing criminal action.”