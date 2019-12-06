.

Northamptonshire's Caring and Sharing Trust puts on a show at annual Christmas sing-a-long shindig

A Northamptonshire learning disability charity wished a packed room of family and friends a very merry Christmas at their annual sing-a-long concert today.

A choir of service users at the Caring and Sharing Trust, at Cotton's Farmhouse in Cogenhoe, sang a round of carols, classics and festive hits for their annual Christmas Shindig this morning (December 6).

The Caring and Sharing Trust held their annual Christmas sing-a-long party at Cotton's Farmhouse in Cogenhoe today.

1. Caring and Sharing Christmas Shindig 2019

The Caring and Sharing Trust held their annual Christmas sing-a-long party at Cotton's Farmhouse in Cogenhoe today.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The party is a chance for the service's patrons and users to come together and celebrate another year of helping adults with learning disabilities.

2. Caring and Sharing Christmas Shindig 2019

The party is a chance for the service's patrons and users to come together and celebrate another year of helping adults with learning disabilities.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo

3. Caring and Sharing Christmas Shindig 2019

jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The show is features a line-up of festive songs and lots of chances for the audience to singalong.

4. Caring and Sharing Christmas Shindig 2019

The show is features a line-up of festive songs and lots of chances for the audience to singalong.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4