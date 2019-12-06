Northamptonshire's Caring and Sharing Trust puts on a show at annual Christmas sing-a-long shindig

A choir of service users at the Caring and Sharing Trust, at Cotton's Farmhouse in Cogenhoe, sang a round of carols, classics and festive hits for their annual Christmas Shindig this morning (December 6).
A Northamptonshire learning disability charity wished a packed room of family and friends a very merry Christmas at their annual sing-a-long concert today.
