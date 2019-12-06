Northamptonshire primary school claims third place in Chris Evans' 'Twelve Schools of Christmas' singing contest

A song sung by every pupil at a Northamptonshire primary school has claimed third prize in a national radio competition.

Radio presenter Chris Evans announced live on air on Friday morning (December 6) that Little Houghton CofE School had claimed third place in Virgin Radio's 'Twelve Schools of Christmas' contest.

The winning pupils from Little Houghton, whose song "It's Christmas" took third place in a national radio competition.

The competition challenged schools across the country to record their pupils singing festive songs with a chance to have it featured on the radio.

But Little Houghton pulled out all the stops by not simply recording a Christmas classic - but by singing an original song written by one of the school's parents.

"It's Christmas" is an original track written by parent Oliver Paine and sung by all 87 children at the school.

The full track was played on Virgin Radio on Friday after they were named joint-third winners alongside a Gloucester school.

Headteacher Carolyn Fairbrother told the Chronicle and Echo: "It's such a massive achievement for such a small school, especially when we were competing with the likes of secondary schools all across the country with their own choirs.

"The songs were marked on the enthusiasm, creativity, 'catchiness' and, of course, their cute factor, and I definitely think we scored high in all of those.

"I couldn't be more proud of the children. They all sung with such enthusiasm, and we're incredibly grateful for the song written by Mr Paine."

The school will now get the chance to send a group of their pupils to the Sky Academy where they will be able to see how the broadcaster puts together its news and blog segments.

The school will also receive a bundle of books from publishers Harper Collins.

Listen to 'It's Christmas' as sung by the pupils of Little Houghton Primary School using the video player above.