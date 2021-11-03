Pupils at Overstone Primary School with their hi-vis bag tags.

Pupils at a Northamptonshire primary school shone brightly during ‘Walk to School’ month thanks to a donation from a housebuilder.

Overstone Primary School received 160 hi-vis bag tags for children to wear while walking, cycling or riding their scooters to school.

The tags help the youngsters to be easily seen as darker nights and mornings draw in.

Barratt Homes - one of the housebuilders developing on the outskirts of the village - were responsible for the donation.

Alison Grasby, school business manager at Overstone Primary School, said: “Lots of our young pupils walk the journey to and from school and their safety whilst doing this is incredibly important to us.

“That’s why we’re really grateful to Barratt Homes for its high vis bag tag donation.

“We were thrilled to accept the bag tags and our pupils will be using them throughout October and in the future.”

The donation is part of Barratt Homes’ outreach to the community around its Overstone Gate development.

John Dillon, managing director at Barratt Homes South Midlands, added: “We want to ensure the pupils in the local communities remain visible now the darker nights are here, and our donation has hopefully still encouraged them to safely practice ‘Walk to School’ month.

“This is a campaign we actively support each year as we endeavour to help local school children in their efforts to commute on foot, and the bag tags have proven to be both effective and practical.