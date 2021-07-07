Northamptonshire PC's final written warning over claims "white substance" disappeared during drugs swoop

Last month's three-day hearing was held at Force HQ at Wootton Hall

A Northamptonshire Police officer has been given a final written warning for mishandling stop-and-search evidence after witnessing a drugs deal in the town.

PC Will Corlett admitted he breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour by failing to document a "white substance" confiscated from a suspect in February 2019.

A three-day disciplnary hearing held last month at Force HQ was told PC Corlett had been involved in a stop and search of two individuals having witnessed what he suspected to be a drug deal.

He spoke to one of the individuals — referred to as 'K' during the hearing — and confiscated a white substance for which K indicated he had paid £10.

The circumstances of the transaction and the involvement of the second individual — referred to as 'B' — along with the white substance was not booked in and no record was made of its existence, confiscation and/or disposal.

PC Corlett also omitted reference to the white substance in the course of intelligence he later submitted about K’s association with B.

The constable also admitting breaching Standards of Professional Behaviour in January 2019 when there were insufficient grounds to justify a stop and search.

But the panel ruled not proven a third allegation not proven after "prolonged deliberation" over a claim PC Corlett had not dealt appropriately with a person suspected of possessing cannabis and correctly handled of a confiscated cigarette.