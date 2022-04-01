Northamptonshire organisation raises £23,000 for Ukrainian refugees in just ONE WEEK

A total of £23,000 has been donated to an appeal launched this week to help Ukrainian refugees start building a new life in Northamptonshire.

The appeal was co-ordinated by the Northamptonshire Community Foundation (NCF), which was established to support disadvantaged people and communities.

NCF deputy CEO, Rachel McGrath, said: “We welcome the care, concern and generosity of local people and donors at this time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An appeal launched this week has raised £23,000 for Ukrainian refugees resettling in Northamptonshire.

“These funds are so urgently and desperately needed to support the resettlement response on the ground and enable charities to provide a safety net in resettlement.”

NCF has been working with community foundations in Ukraine, Poland, Hungry, Slovakia and Romania.

Ms McGrath continued: “Community Foundations in the UK are also playing their part in that emergency response and that is why we are launching our Welcome Fund appeal to ensure community groups and charities preparing to welcome Ukrainian refugees have access to funds and resources to ensure families and individuals fleeing the conflict and violence are made to feel welcome, safe and well.”

Residents can additionally help with the resettlement process by offering support through a form launched by West Northamptonshire Council on Wednesday (March 30).

Council cabinet member for community safety and engagement, and regulatory services, Councillor David Smith, said: “The response so far to this appeal demonstrates the amazing heart and community spirit we have in this county.

“At a time when people are already struggling with the increasing cost of living, for them to open their homes and their hearts to people even worse off than them is awe-inspiring.

“We’re working closely with our partners, drawing on the invaluable experience we gained during the Afghan resettlement programme, to ensure we meet the needs of these arrivals.

Local authorities have been tasked with co-ordinating the Government’s activity, particularly around the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

The council is currently:

Training staff to carry out initial property checks Seeking to recruit resettlement support workers to help Ukrainians and their households access services and navigate systems Setting up a dedicated Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) process to carry out the necessary security checks