A Northamptonshire mum has been left in a “desperate state of limbo” because her passport has not been returned, along with the other supporting documents, which were submitted as part of her children’s applications.

This situation has been ongoing since April and Nazil Rahimbaccus is now at risk of not being able to fly home to Mauritius next Tuesday (July 26) to see her family for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nazil, 35, who is mother to eight-month-old Izna and seven-year-old Ayaan, said: “It has been an absolute shambles and the HM Passport Office keeps moving the goalpost.”

Her nightmare began when Nazil sent off applications for her son and daughter’s passports on April 4, which were received by the HM Passport Office on April 8.

As her son’s application was a renewal, this was processed quickly and his passport was received in May - along with the supporting documents for both his and Nazil’s daughter’s applications, which included Nazil’s passport.

However, her daughter’s, which was a first time passport application, had not been processed yet and the supporting documents should not have been sent back.

Nazil sent the supporting documents back on June 4 so the HM Passport Office could complete her daughter’s application.

She received her daughter Izna’s passport on June 15 - without the supporting documents, including Nazil’s passport.

When Nazil got in touch with the HM Passport Office she was told there was a three-to-four week delay for the return of supporting documents, which she has in writing, and the end of the four weeks was last week.

Nazil said: “I struggled to get through to anyone and no-one called me back when they said they would.”

When she phoned on Saturday, July 16, the line was cut off and when she managed to speak to someone over the phone on Monday (July 18), she was told there were delays of six weeks and “there were no guarantees she would get her passport back”.

“It’s been extremely stressful,” said Nazil, in tears.

She phoned back the next day, Tuesday (July 19), and the operator could see a request was sent on the system by someone she previously spoke to and was told to call back 48 hours later.

Nazil called back yesterday (July 21), as requested, and spoke to an operator who told her “there was nothing they could do” as they could “only help with actual passports, not supporting documents”.

“It feels like there is no-one willing to help,” said Nazil.

Andrea Leadsom, Conservative MP for South Northamptonshire and Nazil’s representative, has been chasing the issue, but Nazil says the MP has not heard anything.

Nazil said: “I’m in a desperate state of limbo ahead of my visit home and I’m starting to question if they even still have the passport at all.”

The HM Passport Office also has Nazil’s biometric residence permit, which she will also need back if she is to fly next week.