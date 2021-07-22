Hugo will run the London Marathon in October this year.

A Northamptonshire man will be the only runner to represent a tinnitus charity in-person at the London Marathon this year.

Hugo Besley from Gayton has begun his training for the 26-mile race, which will take place on Sunday October 3.

The 24-year-old will be the only person to represent the British Tinnitus Association (BTA) at the in-person event after he watched his father suffer from the condition daily.

Hugo, who is a data scientist, said: “Tinnitus is an issue that sits closely to my heart.

“Having seen my father suffer from it on a day-to-day basis, I began to recognise the lack of awareness and support (both medical and practical) for the condition.

“This is shocking, given how many people are affected by tinnitus.

“I hope that I can use the London Marathon as a platform to fervently encourage others to donate to the BTA and put a spotlight on a condition that causes so much stress and discomfort.”

As well as raising vital funds for tinnitus research and support, Hugo will also be completing a personal challenge in trying to improve his marathon time after completing the Athens marathon in 2018, when his mother beat him to the finish line.

Hugo added: “Tinnitus is a condition that can drive you insane. Constant ear ringing despite no external noise.

“There is a 1 in 3 chance you'll experience tinnitus in your lifetime.

“Can you imagine trying to sleep, or concentrate, with that always present high-pitch shrill in your ear?

“Please support the BTA so they can continue to fund vital tinnitus research and support those who need it right now.”

The debilitating condition affects around 80,000 adults in Northamptonshire, and 1 in 8 people nationally.

The BTA hopes to create a ‘world where no one suffers from tinnitus’, which Hugo fully supports.

BTA’s fundraising officer, Jess Pollard, continued: “We’re thrilled that Hugo will be representing our charity in the in-person event and so grateful for the time, dedication and effort he has already put to the challenge.

“Our virtual marathon team will be with him in spirit.”