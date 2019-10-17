Northamptonshire family raising money for poorly six-year-old boy Joey's therapy

A Northamptonshire family is appealing to the community's generosity to help a six-year-old boy 'reach his maximum potential'.

Joey Spinelli suffers from dyskinetic cerebral palsy following a traumatic birth and oxygen deprivation which left the part of his brain that controls movement and coordination permanently damaged.

His family wants to raise £15,000 to pay for ongoing private therapy and equipment that Joey needs to support his independence, strength and co-ordination.

His mother Leigh-anne Spinelli: "Our very special little boy deserves nothing more than the best treatment and equipment to reach his maximum potential in life.”

So far the family's GoFundMe page is at £574 but Persimmon Homes has recently donated £1,000 to the cause as part of its Community Champions scheme.

Claire Dearsley, sales director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “We are delighted to hand this donation over to support Joey Spinelli, an exceptionally determined boy and an inspiration to others.

“Our Community Champions fund gives us the opportunity to support worthy causes in our region, so we are honoured to be able to help Joey and his family in this way.”

Anyone who would like to help Joey can also donate at www.justgiving.com/campaign/just4joey.