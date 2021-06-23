A family from Northamptonshire has been left heartbroken after their beloved cat died from what is suspected to be antifreeze poisoning.

Milo, who belonged to a family in Shutlanger near Towcester, began acting out of character on June 2 when he ate his dinner quickly before falling asleep.

The two-and-a-half-year-old projectile vomited a short time after falling asleep and then rushed outside to get some air.

Milo was only two-and-a-half when he died.

His condition deteriorated quickly and he started fitting and becoming lifeless so he was taken to the vets.

Sadly, there was nothing that could be done to help him and the family made the heartbreaking decision to put him to sleep to prevent him suffering further.

Vets later carried out blood tests and discovered that Milo had extremely high levels of antifreeze poisoning in his body - which they told the owner could have been put in food - rather than having been drunk.

The family has been left heartbroken and devastated by what has happened and shocked that there is a suspicion this could have been done deliberately.

They said they have been left “lost and empty without him.”

The owners now want to raise awareness in the area and to ask people to be extra vigilant.

RSPCA inspector Beckie Harlock, said: “We are very concerned Milo died as a result of suspected antifreeze poisoning and that there are reports of stray cats in the area that are also reported to have died.

“We advise pet-owners in the area to keep an eye on their cats’ well-being and if they are showing symptoms of poisoning get them veterinary treatment immediately.

“At this stage we do not know if this was an accidental incident or a deliberate one, but we would ask for everyone in the area to check where they keep their pesticides and chemicals including antifreeze and make sure it is secure and out of the way of cats.

“If you do use antifreeze in your car please make sure that there are no leaks and any spills are cleaned up properly.

“Making sure antifreeze lids are shut tightly or cleaning up any spillages may save an animal’s life.”

Signs of poisoning can be seen anything from 30 minutes after ingestion to two or three days later.

This can include vomiting, seeming depressed or sleepy, appearing drunk or uncoordinated, seizures and difficulty breathing.