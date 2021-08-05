Annual NCF awards in 2019.

A Northamptonshire grant-making charity has celebrated its 20th birthday in style by hosting its first in-person event for more than a year.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation’s garden party is a chance for donors along with community groups and organisations funded on their behalf to come together and celebrate the year’s successes.

The event is usually held annually, but was unfortunately put on hold last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event was, however, particularly special as it provided the opportunity to celebrate the foundation’s 20th birthday in the beautiful setting of Kislingbury Hall.

Guests braved the unpredictable weather to join in the celebrations and come together for the first time in more than a year.

Rachel McGrath, grants director and deputy CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “As we celebrate the 20th year of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, I am reminded of the old proverb ‘mighty oaks from little acorns grow.’

“We thank wholeheartedly our generous donors, supporters and partners for helping us give out nearly £17 million in grant awards to support local charities and community groups doing extraordinary work within our local communities and building an endowment of £19.8 million for future generations across the county.”

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is proud to have delivered vital support to local communities for the last two decades, distributing nearly £17 million to over 4,000 projects, charities and community organisations across Northamptonshire during the pandemic.

The foundation is always looking for people to join their Friends of the Foundation giving circle.

The charity pools all their friends’ donations together to create a large funding pot and these funds are then directed to those who are facing the greatest challenges in our communities.

Previous projects funded through the Friends of the Foundation initiative have included a foodbank run by the Daylight Centre, a school holiday programme offering sports and craft activities by Shudan CIC and a project offering starter packs for new mums and their families by Baby Basics Northampton.