People from across Northamptonshire with visual impairments were given the opportunity attend the adventure week.

A group of 12 blind and visually impaired people from across Northamptonshire attended a week-long adventure trip in the Lake District, hosted by a county-based charity.

Northamptonshire Association for the Blind (NAB) organised the free residential trip to the Calvert Trust in the Lake District with challenges including high rope courses, zip lines, cycling, canoeing and swimming.

The group, ranging in age from 31 to 66, stayed in the Lake District last month at the Calvert Trust’s dedicated centre overlooking Bassenthwaite Lake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

12 people from the county attended the trip.

The fully accessible site enables people with disabilities to benefit from outdoor activities in a safe and accessible, yet challenging environment.

Former paralympic swimmer, Janice Tillett, from Northampton, said: "When I was offered the opportunity to go to the Calvert Trust I felt excited and blessed to be with likeminded people who embrace life's challenges.

“Although I used to compete in the swimming pool for Team GB, I had never undertaken adventure type activities on land.

“I was inspired by the fact that the Calvert Trust enables people with disabilities to go beyond their boundaries.”

The 49-year-old added: “Even though I have daily challenges with sight, hearing and joint mobility, I was eager to embrace this opportunity offered by NAB to try things I never thought I could achieve.

“The trip took me beyond my comfort zone. My disabilities mean that my balance is not that good but somehow I managed to achieve tasks including balancing on a tightrope and reaching the top of a climbing wall.

“My daughter has been proudly showing people photos of what her mum achieved that week."

Esther Goodger, fundraising and marketing team lead for NAB, continued: “It has been so inspiring being a part of this residential adventure week.

“Everyone has challenged themselves and overcome fears with new experiences every day and new friendships made along the way.

“We are already planning our next residential trip and would like to be able to offer this opportunity to as many blind and visually impaired people in Northamptonshire as possible.

“If anyone can help us by fundraising, holding an event or making a donation then please do get in touch as we’d love to hear from you.”