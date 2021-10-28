Northamptonshire care home launched in the middle of pandemic celebrates first anniversary

A Northamptonshire care home is celebrating its first anniversary having launched in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brook House Care Home in Towcester opened in October last year in a purpose-built site designed to be a luxury place to live, just before the second national lockdown.

Manager Bogdan Gancean said Covid-19 brought its challenges but overall it has been a 'fun' year with a team of carers he is proud of.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and residents at Brook House Care Home in Water Lane, Towcester, celebrate its first birthday.

"Usually it's busy enough to open a care home in normal times as you have to consider compliance, staffing and residents and it's a brand new home so there are usually snagging issues so to have Covid on top was kind of interesting," he said.

"It's turned out alright, we didn't have any significant outbreaks in the home so we did a very good job here maintaining everyone's safety."

Like all care homes, Brook House was restricted in what it could do because of the pandemic but Bodgan said they did their best to keep everyone safe and entertained.

It made a big difference when visitors were allowed more often so residents at the Water Lane care home could see their families in-person, the manager added.

"Our first priority was keeping everybody safe then second to that was making sure everyone has a good time," he said.

"It's not a hospital or a retirement community, it's a nice, high-end care home so we try to provide as many activities as possible."

As well as Brook House's anniversary, the care home celebrated another special date on Tuesday (October 26) when their first-ever resident, Daphne, turned 92.

Bogdan said: "She's very special and moved in on October 21, 2020, she likes seeing her family and spending time with other residents and our staff.

"She like to play games by herself and with others too."