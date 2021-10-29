Youngsters dressed as their favourite superheroes for their swimming classes.

Babies, toddlers and preschoolers from across Northamptonshire have raised more than £20,000 with a ‘splashathon’ fundraising event.

From October 10 to October 24, young swimmers dressed as their favourite superheroes during their Water Babies classes at the Charter House Clinic pool in Flore.

The regular fundraising event saw a massive £24,000 raised for Tommy’s, which is as baby loss prevention charity that raises funds to research why pregnancy goes wrong, as well as guide families through all stages of pregnancy. Tommy’s also provides support to those who have sadly lost babies.

Tamsin Brewis, from Water Babies, said: “We’re so proud of our little swimmers and thankful to everyone who’s helped the cause.

“Tommy’s is a fantastic charity, and we’re so happy to support them and the incredible work they do.

“Losing a baby causes so much hurt and often confusion but I’ve heard so many stories about the amazing staff at Tommy’s helping families come through their hardest days.

“To know that it’s the smiles and laughs of our babies and toddlers that will help to counter the hurt that many experience, it just makes this extra special to us and gives everyone who donated and took part such a great feeling.

“The babies this year looked particularly cute and we’re already looking forward to having them back swimming with us throughout the year.

“I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who was involved in making this ‘splashathon’ such a massive success! The happiness of a child doing what it can to help the absence of another is truly something amazing.”

Since Water Babies first started fundraising for Tommy’s in 2006, £4,760,000 has been raised, nationwide.

‘Splashathon’ is an event that takes place every other year and has changed both in theme and size since it began.

The last ‘splashathon’ in 2019 saw the little swimmers dress up as pirates and princesses.

Despite the hardship of the last 20 months for everyone, the combinations of eye-patches and tiaras and this year’s capes and underpants has meant the Northampton region has raised over £53,000 during the last two ‘splashathon’ fundraisers.

The national total raised during ‘splashathon’ this year was £760,000.