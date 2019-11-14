Northamptonshire B&B voted among top 40 places to stay in UK

A bed and breakfast in Northamptonshire has been voted as one of the cosiest places to stay in the UK by The Guardian newspaper.

Owner's of Flore-based Russell House Bed and Breakfast, Peter Pickering and Stephen George, have been given a place in The Guardian's top 40 cosiest places to stay in the UK.

Their place in Flore is among 40 places in the UK voted as the cosiest getaway.

It is the second time the pair have been recognised in a national newspaper.

Earlier this year they featured in a Sunday Times article during National Bed and Breakfast week where they were listed in the top 10 of the most stylish B&Bs in the UK.

It comes less than one year after the accomodation opened.

Peter, who is a former Come Dine With Me winner, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been included in two very prestigious lists, which is the dream of every B&B owner.

The eighteenth century house is a grade two listed building.

"It has been a remarkable year as we have only been open for less than 12 months and yet our bed and breakfast seems to have made a huge impression already.

“We strive to make every guest’s stay at Russell House a very special experience. Our guests are made to feel relaxed and at home in luxurious surroundings and being featured in lists like this, confirms that we are getting things right. We never rest on our laurels and look forward to an even better year in 2020."



Peter and Stephen are already taking bookings for 2021. Peter added: “The article in The Guardian has been excellent publicity for us and we have already had many enquiries. We even have a lady visiting us from South Carolina, America.”

Double rooms vary from £90 to £115 and each have private en-suite facilities, tea and coffees, flat screen TVs, free Wi-Fi.