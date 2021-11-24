A Northamptonshire charity has set out on a mission to deliver 125 festive hampers to visually impaired people this Christmas to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

Northamptonshire Association for the Blind hopes to make the hampers, which will include festive food, non-alcoholic drinks and gifts, before delivering them to people across the county who use the organisation’s services, in time for Christmas.

To achieve the 125 target, the team needs support from companies and members of the public, in the form of non-perishable donations and volunteers to help make the hampers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left to right – Esther Goodger, fundraising and marketing team lead at NAB, Susie Jones of DNG Dove Naish, Hugh Spence, youth and activities support worker at NAB.

Esther Goodger, fundraising and marketing team lead for NAB, said: “Many people have felt socially isolated during the past year and a half but the pandemic has made many vulnerable people, including people with visual impairments, even more socially isolated than before.

“That’s why we want to spread a little bit of Christmas joy and need the public’s help to meet our target of providing 125 hampers.

“We would really like to hear from anyone who can help us, be it individuals, businesses, Rotary clubs and similar organisations, by providing non-perishable food items, non-alcoholic drinks, gifts or pamper items.

“If anyone would like to join us at a hamper making day we would be delighted to have your support too.”

One company - DNG Dove Naish Chartered Accountants in Billing Road - has already donated three boxes of items to the campaign.

Susie Jones, corporate services manager at DNG said: “We’re delighted to support the campaign and hope that the donations we’ve made will make a difference to people across the county who use the services of NAB.”

To make a donation, or to offer support to the campaign, contact Esther on 01604 719193 or email [email protected]