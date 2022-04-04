The Cube Disability charity has raised nearly £10,000 in the London landmarks half marathon, completed by clients with learning disabilities.

Based in Northampton, the charity supports people with disabilities such as Down’s Syndrome and Autism as they navigate daily life.

Recently, this took the form of teaming up clients with staff members as they trained to run the 13.1 mile course through London on Sunday (April 3). They were joined by another Northampton charity called the Goed Life, which serves a similar purpose.

12 people from The Cube Disability completed the half marathon.

The charity has revealed that not only has it massively boosted their clients’ confidence in sports, but also raised a significant sum for the charity.

Maddy Whiffen, events and marketing director for The Cube, said: "It was a battle to make it clear that our clients can be included in anything. People might think ‘there’s no way they can do that’, but if we help them they can do it.

"We did some rehearsal runs, but we never completed the full 13.1 miles until the race day.

"But they really enjoyed the atmosphere there and that really spurred them on. We came home with 12 medals all in all for the people who finished the race as The Cube.

The competitors said they enjoyed the atmosphere.

"We set our initial target to raise £1,350, but since we’ve raised a total of £9,852.”

The charity said that the half marathon was their first event of this type and it has “spurred us on” to do further challenges.

Besides additional parkruns and yet more entries for next year’s London landmarks half marathon, the charity is also looking to climb several stages of Mount Snowdon in Wales later this year.

Maddy said: "This was about a fair few things. It was about spreading awareness about events like this and building confidence are big ones. But it’s also about providing them the opportunity.

"If a parent can’t run or they just want to relax once they get home, which is fine, we can help our clients know that there are these pulse-pounding activities they and other people with disabilities can get involved with.