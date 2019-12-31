Northampton youth charity receives whopping £58,000 donation

A charity dedicated to the emotional health and wellbeing of Northampton's young people will be able to help hundreds of teenagers this year with the help of a huge grant.

The Lowdown, based in Kingswell Street, is celebrating after receiving £58,700 of funding from The Wilson Foundation, a charity set up to give "a helping hand" to young people in Northamptonshire.

The huge grant will be used to fund the charity's free and confidential counselling, emotional wellbeing, sexual health and LGBTQ support services for 11-25 year olds in Northampton and the surrounding areas.

The Lowdown's CEO Sharon Womersley said: “We are delighted to receive this support from the Wilson Foundation. This will help the lowdown in our mission to increase capacity and reduce waiting times for young people accessing our much-needed counselling service. Last year alone we supported over 600 young people and demand continues to grow.”

The donation will also partially fund counselling training for 16 people who will go on to support young people with issues such as anxiety, depression and self-esteem

The Wilson Foundation was formed in 1970 in memory of the late Connolly Thomas Wilson OBE, a Northamptonshire man who created a highly successful building company.

Polly Wilson, a trustee of the Wilson Foundation, said: “The Wilson Foundation is delighted to be supporting The Lowdown. It is hoped that our grant will help many more young people to access one to one counselling during this coming year and it will also fund the additional Counselling Training at the centre. The Lowdown is providing such a vital service to our local youth community and we hope that our funding will help to make a difference going forwards”.