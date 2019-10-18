Northampton village sports field given green light for new clubhouse

A Northampton village playing field used for sports and games every week has been given the go-ahead to build a new clubhouse.

The grounds of Watering Lane in Collingtree are used all year round for football, tennis and cricket games and is a key piece of the village's local community.

A clubhouse will be built on the playing fields off of Watering Lane, Collingtree.

Now, the borough council have approved a proposal to construct a clubhouse with two changing rooms, showers and a small kitchen and bar.

The new building would replace two containers that are used as make-shift changing rooms and storing sports equipment.

A report on the borough council's planning website reads: "This proposal seeks to replace the existing pavilion with a larger, more modern facility.

"This application seeks to replace the existing containers with a purpose-built flat-roof club house with shower and changing facilities, toilets, a small kitchen and a club room. There will also be a decked area overlooking the existing tennis courts and sports pitches."