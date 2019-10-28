Northampton Town squad don green ribbons in support of Justice For Harry

The Cobblers have thrown their support behind the campaign to get justice for Northampton Town fan Harry Dunn.

The 19-year-old Cobblers fan was killed in a road traffic collision in August when his motorbike crashed into a Volvo SUV outside RAF Croughton.

Harry's dad Tim Dunn with Cobblers manager Keith Curle.

But it emerged this month that the main suspect in the case - 47-year-old Anne Sacoolas, who was staying at RAF Croughton - was able to fly home to the United States after claiming diplomatic immunity.

Now, the Cobblers team has pledged their support for the 'Justice4Harry' campaign to bring Ms Sacoolas back to the UK.

A statement on the club's website reads: "Cobblers fan Harry Dunn was tragically killed in a road traffic accident in August and the main suspect in the incident, Anne Sacoolas, has returned to the United States.

"We are supporting the Dunn family in their bid to secure justice for Harry."

Cobblers fan Harry Dunn was killed on August 27 outside RAF Croughton.

Squad members Michael Harriman, Chris Lines, Matt Warburton and Billy Waters were pictured with the green ribbon pinned to their tracksuits."

Harry's dad Tim Dunn was also invited to the PTS Academy Stadium as a guest of chairman on Saturday (October 26)

Nearly £75,000 has been donated to the Justice4Harry GoFundMe page in the past month, which was launched to help pay any legal fees needed to bring Ms Sacoolas back to the UK.

Mrs Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, is believed to have been driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit the 19-year-old’s motorbike outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27.

Last week, Northamptonshire Police announced the force would interview Ms Sacoolas in the US - but Harry's family have stated they do not believe she will return to the UK and are now persuing legal action.