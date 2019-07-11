Northampton Town Festival hailed a major success after 44k attended

A motorbike stunt show was among the many live performances on show.
A motorbike stunt show was among the many live performances on show.

The organisers of this year's Northampton Town Festival have hailed the event a major success after 44,000 people attended.

The stunning weather over the July 6 and 7 weekend also saw all of the scheduled balloon flights go ahead - providing a spectacular sight for people throughout the county.

The Two Tones entertained the crowds on Sunday night with their headline slot.

The Two Tones entertained the crowds on Sunday night with their headline slot.

In total, there were 105 flights over two days, involving 30 balloon crews who provided a popular attraction for many of the visitors.

Just as popular was the live entertainment that began on Friday evening, and continued throughout Saturday and Sunday, with crowds enjoying stunt performers, including the Vander Superhero Space Wheel Show, Devil's Horsemen, Stannage Stunts and Jamie Squibb.

Visitors to the Racecourse also enjoyed a busy programme of live music, with the RePro Jam Squad headlining on Saturday and The Two Tones entertaining the crowds on Sunday.

"Once again, we've been blown away by the support of local people for our event, which is now in its fourth year," said Peter Jones, a spokesman for the organisers. "It was a fantastic weekend, the feedback has been amazing, and we can't wait for next year."

More than 100 balloon flights took place, filling the skies over the county at certain points over the weekend.

More than 100 balloon flights took place, filling the skies over the county at certain points over the weekend.