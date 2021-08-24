Cobblers Vlog hosts Matt Salmons and Will Oelrich

The hosts of a Northampton Town Football Club vlog are asking for the public's help to win a national award after being shortlisted for the second year running.

Matt Salmons and Will Oelrich's show, Cobblers Vlogs, has made the final 15 in the best young content creator category at the Football Content Awards 2021.

The winner is decided by judges and a public vote so the pair are urging people to head to the website and vote for them before the deadline at midnight on September 12.

"We are so thankful for everyone who has voted for us to get into the final and look forward to going to another final for the second year running. Everyone vote is appreciated," they said.

Matt started Cobblers Vlogs on YouTube in 2013 to record Cobblers games and Will joined in 2019 as a way to pursue a career in journalism.

While they cannot film the games anymore due to copyright laws, the 18-year-olds preview and review every game throughout the season and interview players, managers and other people connected to the club or football.

Cobblers Vlogs made the final of the same category at last year's Football Content Awards but did not win the overall prize.

This season, the hosts plan to do even more but with them both going to university in September, 'things change so we will be doing the channel differently', Will said.