Northampton town council launches donation drive for essential supplies in aid of Ukrainian refugees

A Northampton warehouse company has worked with the town council to create a storage and packing area for donations to Ukrainian refugees.

Northampton residents have responded to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine with enormous generosity, donating thousands of items.

A long-term solution was needed to support volunteers as well as enable safe storage, sorting, packing and distribution of donations. A group of town councillors and members of the Ukrainian and Polish community groups met with Goodwill Solutions, based at Moulton Park, to discuss ways of co-ordinating efforts.

Goodwill Solutions has since transformed their canteen into a storage and packing area for donations until a safe space can be created in a large warehouse. Transport to Dover and beyond was also discussed along with customs declarations and paperwork.

The company is additionally providing food for volunteers.

Two lists of required items are currently needed - one for the one and a half million refugees entering Poland and another for the Ukrainians left without power and water in besieged cities.

All donations can be dropped off at Tesco Express on Wellingborough Road.

Opening times can be checked on 'Northampton Supports Ukraine' FB page. These will be taken to the warehouse facility for packing.

Northampton Town Council are additionally asking local schools to get involved.

Councillor Tarasiewicz said: “I was told that the Ukrainian refugee children are attending local schools in Poland. They need basic equipment such as a backpack and stationery including pencils, crayon and notebooks."

Councillor Jane Birch added: “Local children have understandably become more anxious about world events and this may help by giving them something positive to do.”

Further information on all local and international campaigns, as well as, a full list of wanted items can be found on the Northampton Town Council website at https://www.northamptontowncouncil.gov.uk/ukraine.html.

1. Northampton town council, members of the Ukrainian and Polish community groups and Goodwill Solutions have worked together to create a storage and packing area for the thousands of donations to Ukrainian refugees. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

2. Northampton town council, members of the Ukrainian and Polish community groups and Goodwill Solutions have worked together to create a storage and packing area for the thousands of donations to Ukrainian refugees. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

3. Northampton town council, members of the Ukrainian and Polish community groups and Goodwill Solutions have worked together to create a storage and packing area for the thousands of donations to Ukrainian refugees. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

4. Northampton town council, members of the Ukrainian and Polish community groups and Goodwill Solutions have worked together to create a storage and packing area for the thousands of donations to Ukrainian refugees. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales