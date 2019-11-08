Northampton town centre jewellers could be replaced with restaurant if plan is greenlit

A jewellers on the Drapery in Northampton town centre could be replaced with a restaurant if a new plan is approved.

A proposal has been put to the borough council to change the use of No 3 Drapery and its basement into a new town centre restaurant.

A floor plan for the new restaurant in the Drapery.

But the new diner would be in place of the building's current occupier, H Samuel Jewellers.

It comes after a vacant office above the jewellers was damaged in a fire in April, but the proposal claims this is unrelated and will not affect this top floor.

The application by Z & K Fast Food Ltd does not specify what the restaurant would serve, but a floor plan shows room for a 'theatre kitchen' customers can see from behind glass panelling and seats for 55 people.

It also claims it could create as many as 30 jobs.

H Samuel has been contacted for a comment about its future in the Drapery.