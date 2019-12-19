Northampton town centre gallery takes another step towards reopening in the New Year

A Northampton town centre gallery has taken another step towards reopening in the New Year.

The NN Contemporary art studio in Guildhall Road closed its doors this month ahead of a planned move across the road into a set of empty council offices.

The plans show room for nine studios and a larger project room.

The block of offices at the end of County Hall where Angel Street meets Guildhall Road have been empty since the county council moved into One Angel Square in 2017.

Now, plans have been put to the borough council to formally renovate the block into NN Contemporary's new home.

The ground floor of the county hall block would be made into nine studio spaces and a larger 'project' room for more complex instalments.

NN Contemporary is a registered charity supported by Arts Council England, The University of Northampton, Northampton Borough Council, Northamptonshire County Council and Northamptonshire Community Foundation.