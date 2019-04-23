Northampton Town boss Keith Curle makes time for Cobblers fan...to find his lost watch!

A couple of hours after overseeing Northampton Town's 3-1 win over Macclesfield Town on Good Friday, manager Keith Curle came to the assistance of a Cobblers fan in need.

Supporter Matt Sellwood. who owns the LightBurst recruitment company, had been at the game on Good Friday, but later in the evening, realised he had lost his watch while at the game.

Matt said: "I had watched the game at the PTS Academy Stadium and later on I was really upset to realise I had lost my watch.

"I rushed back down to the stadium but it was around 7pm by this time and everywhere was locked up and no one was around. The only person I could see was Keith Curle who was leaving and I approached him and told I had lost my watch.

"It is quite a valuable watch and I was very upset to have lost it, but Keith was fantastic. He took me back into the stadium, through the tunnel and dressing room area. We went pitchside, I told him where I was sat and he helped me look and much to my huge relief, I found my watch.

"Keith then gave a me a quick tour of the stadium and we spent some time chatting before we said our goodbyes.

"I was really grateful to him for what he did in helping me find my watch. To spare the time for me at the end of what was a really long working day for him was a very kind thing for Keith to do and I was so relieved to have found my watch. I would never have done so without his help.

"A gesture like that from Keith goes a long way, he didn't have to spare me his time when he was on his way home to see his family and I am very, very grateful to him for what he did."