Northampton theatre is searching for members of the community to take part in A View from the Bridge

Director Juliet Forster is looking to cast a local community ensemble in her forthcoming production of Arthur Miller’s classic play A View from the Bridge which will be part of Royal & Derngate’s Made in Northampton season this autumn.

The actors in the community ensemble will help create the world of 1950s Brooklyn, playing neighbours and co-workers of the main characters.

Could you see yourself as one of the cast?

The play finds respected longshoreman Eddie Carbone living a life of seeming stability with his wife and niece in a tight knit, immigrant community bound by moral codes of justice and honour.

The surprise arrival of her Sicilian cousins unravels all that they have built together as the young men search out work, wealth and love.

The production is running from Tuesday, October 15 to Saturday, October 26 and auditions will be held on Tuesday, September 3 from 6pm to 8pm.

Actors in the community ensemble need to be 18 or over, and available for most rehearsals (which are on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 17 September to 10 October and all day on 14 and 15 October) and at least half of the performances.

No experience is necessary, just a willing attitude to learn and perform.

Juliet’s recent productions include Sense and Sensibility (York Theatre Royal, Theatre By the Lake) A Midsummer’s Night Dream (Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre, York) and Romeo & Juliet (Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre, Blenheim).

Juliet, who is York Theatre Royal associate director, said: “Arthur Miller says you can’t really understand Eddie Carbone outside of his community, so inevitably I wanted to create a living, breathing, feeling community on stage around him, drawing on the remarkable skills of our local community actors.

“This gripping drama is compulsive viewing – it simmers with tension and explodes with passion.

"It feels more relevant today than it has ever been, in its examination of the power of desire, models of masculinity, and in attitudes to immigration, which once again have become a hugely contentious political issue in current times.”

Anyone interested in auditioning should contact Erica Martin, Royal & Derngate’s Creative Learning Associate, for more details, by phoning 01604 655732 or on email at erica.martin@royalandderngate.co.uk.