Northampton teen Tyler will take to the skies for charity after battling brain tumour

Northampton teenager Tyler Holland has spent five years battling the tumour on his brain. But now, he wants it to be his turn to give something to charity - by jumping out of an aeroplane at 13,000ft.

The 17-year-old from Duston has fought through years of chemotherapy and treatment since his diagnosis when he was 11.

Tyler's journey has seen him undergo chemotherapy and even fly to America for proton therapy.

But with his cancer now in remission, Tyler wants to raise funds for Northampton-based charity Alfie Bear's Journey, who helped him during his treatment. And knows just the way to do it.

Tyler has pledged to skydive from 13,000ft above Hinton, Daventry, on June 8 - and has already smashed his £1,000 fundraising target.

He told the Chronicle and Echo: "I just want to do what I can to help. I did my first skydive when I was 16 and it was just such a buzz. When I got the idea to go again, I wanted to do it for charity and give something back."

Tyler was diagnosed with a germ cell brain tumour when he was 11, just as he was transitioning from Y6 to Y7. It meant his learning at school was interrupted while he underwent chemotherapy, and it even saw him fly to America for specialist proton beam treatment.

During his treatment, Tyler met Zoe and Danny Thomas, the parents of Alfie Thomas and the founders of Alfie Bear's Journey.

Alfie was a little boy in Northampton who passed away in June 2014 after battling DIPG - a rare brain tumour with no known cure.

Since then, Zoe and Danny have been fundraising through Alfie Bear's Journey to support families battling brain tumours.

But now, Tyler's tumour is in remission, and he is ready to do some fundraising of his own.

Tyler said: "I've known their family for a while now. I know how passionate they are for helping other families.

"Now I want to do something for charity and help someone else."

With just over a month to go, Tyler's JustGiving page has broken through its £1,000 and raised £1,183.

He is set to make the jump in tandem with an instructor on June 8. For more information, visit his JustGiving page.