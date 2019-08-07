Northampton team of friends will conquer gruelling marine fitness test for Daisy Ellis' cancer treatment fund

A team of ten co-workers are putting themselves through a marine standard fitness test to raise money for a Northampton girl who is fighting for her "last chance" at a US drug treatment.

Ex-soldier Jay Wood was once ordered to run over 886-metre Pen Y Fan peak in Wales and back again as part of his training. He described the gruelling climb as "hell".

The team from Harniss Building Services Solutions are prepared for the hellish run there-and-back over Pen Y Fan.

But now he is heading back for round two in the name of charity to help a Northampton girl with stage IV Sarcoma - and he is taking his colleagues with him.

This October, the 34-year-old building consultant from Abington will run up and over the Welsh peak - and then back again - to raise money for Northampton's-own Daisy Ellis.

He said: "I just felt like I had to do something. I think we all have to do our bit for fundraising.

"I've got everyone in the office coming along too. They're all physically fit - but I don't think they know what they're in for."

Daisy Ellis has become an icon online for bravely live blogging about her disease.

The challenge - which Jay says is a set physical and mental test for British marines - is to run over the 886-metre peak before running back again. And all while carrying some 40kg of equipment and finishing in under four-and-a-half-hours.

"I've been over the peak before," said Jay. "All you can think about is when will it be over. But if we can all get back within five hours I think that will be a respectable time."

Jay and his nine colleagues from Harniss Building Services Solution are running to raise money for Northampton's-own Daisy Ellis.

The 23-year-old has become an icon online for bravely live-blogging her battle with stage IV sarcoma.

Northampton's-own Daisy Ellis is fighting stage IV sarcoma - and has called the US drug treatment "her last hope".

In the past week alone, almost £50,000 has been crowdfunded online to help Northampton's-own Daisy Ellis afford potentially life-saving treatment for her disease.

In a heartbreaking turn, the 23-year-old has stopped responding to any treatments available on the NHS - but thousands of kind-hearted strangers have donated online to help the 23-year-old fund an experimental drug only available in the US.

But Daisy also has her friends and family to back her up - and her friend Jay is putting himself and his coworkers through their paces to raise money as well.

Jay said: "I've known Daisy for years. Seeing her struggle has really brought it home for me. I've had other family members who have been affected or lost their lives to cancer. I just really wanted to do my bit."

Daisy has set a fundraising goal of £300,000 to help her afford the potentially life-saving treatment. For more information on Daisy's story, or to donate, visit her GoFundMe page here.

Meanwhile, Jay and his colleagues have set at goal of £5,000 in their effort to conquer Pen y Fan, and have already raised £400. Visit their GoFundMe page here.