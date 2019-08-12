Northampton suburb goes more than 36 hours without internet over weekend following Virgin and Sky faults

Internet coverage is returning to a Northampton suburb this morning after a major fault left hundreds of houses without over the weekend.

Hundreds of Virgin and Sky customers in Duston, as well as the NN5 and NN4 areas, were left without broadband, TV or phone services after problems began on Sunday (August 11).

Residents took to the community's Spotted Duston Facebook Page to report their woes, and many customers' services were affected for all of Sunday and throughout the afternoon's torrential rain.

Some coverage is returning for households as of this morning (August 12) after 36 hours - but many homes are still experiencing faults.

Sky's service outage was reportedly due to a break in a fibre cable in Northamptonshire. It is not known what caused Virgin's outage.

Virgin Customers who experience more than two days of interrupted service are eligible for money off their next bill if they register it with the provider.

It comes after the Northampton district was also hit by the nationwide powercut on Saturday.

One Northampton customer wrote online: "Sky was off for 36 hours in NN4. Both internet and phone. I am definitely seeking compensation."

Another replied: "We had same problem with Sky over Kettering, Wellingborough etc since yesterday and finally back to ok this afternoon, seems weird."

"Disaster for kids with no internet at home and rain outside," wrote one Northampton dad on the Spotted Duston page.

"Whatever did we use to do before the internet?" said another parent.