Northampton student flats plan scolded for showing 'no regard' for effect on crime or neighbours

A crime advisor has chided a plan for some 385 new student flats in Northampton for showing "no regard" for how it will affect nearby neighbourhoods.

In June, the Bective Works site, in Bective Road, Kingsthorpe, was granted planning permission by an inspector after four attempts and nearly 10 years of applications.

A Northamptonshire Police crime advisor has scolded the plans for not it could affect neighbours.

Developers Enterprise Real Estate hopes to build a 4,000 square metre complex big enough for up to 420 students with room for shops and retail units on the ground floor.

But as part of a consultation, an advisor for Northamptonshire Police has scolded the developers for not addressing the potential for crime the student block could cause and how that would impact neighbours.

Crime advisor Sharon Henley was asked to examine the potential effects the development would have on crime in Kingsthorpe - and her reply has pulled no punches.

In a letter to the borough council on August 14, Sharon Henley wrote: "The applicants have not demonstrated any regard to their responsibilities to provide a safe and secure environment for the students or any responsibility towards the impact of this development on the quality of life for the local residents.

The officer called on the developers to take a fresh look at how they will manage security.

"What levels of control are there to control unwelcome visitors? How will vulnerable students be protected against cuckooing and the behaviour of anti-social residents?

"The applicants state that the development has been developed in line with the 'Secured by Design' principles, but I would beg to differ... There are no references to any levels of security to be included.

"Without a university staff presence to provide robust management and maintenance, the quality of life for the occupants will be compromised."

Enterprise Real Estates has been approached for comment about the officer's reply.

The private development would be independent of the University of Northampton.

A consultation on the plan, which closed in June, received 28 letters of objection from nearby residents.

Their main concerns were increased noise, nuisance and littering as well as a lack of planned parking spaces.

Artists' impression have shown how the view from Harborough Road would be completely changed by the development by demolishing existing empty buildings on the brownfield site.