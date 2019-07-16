Northampton Stagecoach buses face overhaul by end of month to 'polish up' network

New routes will be rolled out for Northampton's Stagecoach buses by the end of the month.

Many routes across Northampton will be tweaked starting from July 28 in what Stagecoach has called an effort to "polish up the network".

The most drastically affected buses include the service to Kingsthorpe and on to Moulton Park, which has been split into two sections, and a new service that has been redirected to serve Upton and Old Duston.

Meanwhile, Northampton neighbourhoods like Fishponds Road will no longer be served by a regular bus route.

The Chronicle and Echo has used Stagecoach's new master map to produce close-ups of each Northampton district and how their routes have been affected (see above).

Among the changes are:

Northampton's Stagecoach buses will be tweaked before the end of the month. Images courtesy of Stagecoach.

- Route 4: Some journeys in the morning and evening journeys will extend to & from Northampton General Hospital.



- Route 5: Will now run by Riverside.



- Route 9C: The 0452 Northampton town centre to New Duston will now run every day of the week.



- Routes 12 & 12A: Journeys tweaked to match Barclaycard and NGH shift times



- NEW Route 14: This new service will replace the No 15 and will serve Kingsthorpe and Spring Park, as well as travelling on to Moulton Park at certain times.

- Route 15: As a result, the No 15 will now run between town centre and St Crispin



- Route 16: Will be rerouted via Topwell Court, Billing Brook Road, Little Billing Way, Manorfield Road and Fieldmill Road. The timetable will be altered to reflect this. This also means Fishponds Road will no longer be served due to low passenger numbers.

- Route 88: In Blisworth, buses will no longer serve Courteenhall Road or Connegar Leys.

See the Stagecoach website for a full list of all changes.