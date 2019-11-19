Northampton special school comes top of the class with third 'Outstanding' grade in a row

A headteacher is retiring on a high after a Northampton special school has scored its third outstanding inspection in a row.

Education watchdog Ofsted has handed Billing Brook Special School a glowing report and has graded it one of the best performing academies in the town.

The report reads: "Staff make sure that pupils are taught to follow the school motto, Be respectful, try your best and be safe. Pupils behave well."

Inspectors have praised how staff develop the confidence of pupils and "treat every student equally", leading to a school where children achieve "exceptionally well".

The report, published on November 13, reads: "Pupils thrive in their personal development. They learn through real-life experiences, such as visits to the local supermarket or working in the school’s cafe.

"Staff are expert in communicating with pupils. They help pupils to develop their confidence. Staff help pupils to play together at social times.

"By the time pupils leave the school, they are prepared to move on to the next stage of their lives."

"All pupils across the school are treated equally. Their needs are met and they achieve exceptionally well."

In fact, Ofsted could not make any recommendations to improve in their report.

It comes as a high mark for headteacher Caroline Grant, who is set to retire in seven weeks after 12 years at the helm, during which time all three Ofsted inspections have proved Outstanding.

Mrs Grant said: "It's been an incredible year. It's come off the back of some really work by my team here.

"This accolade reflects the continuing development and growth of an already outstanding school.

"I'm proud of this outcome because the school deserves it, the kids deserve it and the staff deserve it."

Billing Brook - which is home to nearly 230 pupils of all ages - is also the only school in Northamptonshire to hold National Autism Accreditation from the National Autism Society.