Northampton soprano Emily speaks of pride singing national anthems for record-breaking time at Wembley Stadium

Northampton's world famous soprano Emily Haig will be singing the national anthem at Wembley Stadium next month...for a record-breaking 20th time.

Emily is the sporting industry’s first choice national anthem singer supporting the most high-profile matches in football and many other top-flight fixtures in netball, ice hockey, Formula One and both rugby league and rugby union performing rousing anthems on behalf of many participating countries live broadcast to the world, and for which BBC Sport labelled Emily a “Wembley Institution”.

Emily will be performing again on FA Non-League Finals Day on May 19, which is a double-header for the FA Vase and FA Trophy finals. Emily has performed on behalf of many countries, including New Zealand, Wales, Italy, Australia and of course, the United Kingdom.

She said: "I always feel massively honoured to be asked to sing the anthem before a major sporting fixture and absolutely give my all to relay the national pride which the words evoke, whichever country I am representing, or language I am singing in. I think it is a real privilege to do this before the game starts."

But Emily is not just an anthem singer, and last August saw Emily performing on stage with international Classical BRIT award-winning “people’s tenor” Russell Watson in his fabulous Phantom of the Opera medley on two occasions to a 7,000-strong audience. At Christmas she was delighted to perform with the highly acclaimed Thursford Christmas Spectacular, fitting in some anthems for the 2018 Rugby League International Series in October and November and also recording a Christmas CD.

Emily is just completing a UK tour with Russell Watson as his guest artist and further anthem work this year has included a return visit to the Vitality Quad Series International Netball at the M and S Arena Liverpool and the Copper Box in January where she performed for six fixtures representing South Africa. England and Australia, all live TV broadcast and her second year with the EIHL Ice Hockey Championships this month.

She also performed the Italian and England anthems for the Under 20s Six Nations fixture on March 8, live broadcast by Sky Sports, and on March 31 for the EFL Checkatrade Trophy at Wembley Stadium, her 17th visit in the last two years.

Emily is sponsored by couture house Pia Michi, which gives her a distinctive, stylish look, ideal for performances at glamorous venues, and her audiences are treated to performances from showstopping musicals throughout the decades and opera classics including Nessun Dorma and Con Te Partirò, always leaving her audiences wanting more.

"The fabulous part of being a singer is that you never know what is around the corner, and one phone call or email can change your diary and your career in a trice. I am always looking forward to entertaining a new audience and never take anything for granted as I feel so blessed to do what I do for a living."