Northampton sixth form puts on festive lunch and carols for elderly

A group of pupils were chosen to represent the school for the afternoon on Sunday where they partnered up with Nene Valley Rotary Club to put on a festive lunch for 88 members of the community who might be lonely at Christmas, or members of the Rotary groups who wanted to enjoy an afternoon of fun.

Hunsbury Voices and Age Concern sang carols, 5,000 mince pies were eaten and handmade hampers were given out at the end of the day by the students.

The students spent two months planning the two-hour afternoon of fun since October where they were set to task organising raffle presents, with prizes from Northampton businesses.

Head of sixth form, Louise Mann, said: "We had afternoon tea with sandwiches, cake and sausage rolls. They started off with mulled wine with bingo calling and games.

"We had over 40 presents to give out on the raffle and sixth formers contacted local companies to get donations. The afternoon has taught the children about organisation and understanding other people's needs. They are developing their communication skills across a whole range of people, so massively it improves their confidence but it also helps them to be empathetic. They are already speaking about quite ambitious ideas next year. The event finished with sixth formers bouncing around saying 'next year I would love to do this' - so that's a good measure of success."

