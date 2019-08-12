Northampton six-a-side charity football tournament this Sunday in memory of 11-year-old Ellie

A football tournament and family fun day will be held in Northampton this weekend in memory of an 11-year-old girl who died of cancer.

Ellis-May Lambert still remembers her best friend Ellie Rose Cassidy as "the most loving, kind-hearted, beautiful person anyone could meet" - and still thinks about her more than 12 years after her tragic death in 2007.

Now, a family fun day and football tournament will be held in the 11-year-old's memory.

But Ellis has used the memory of her best friend to create a fundraising day this weekend to help other little girls like Ellie.

A charity football six-a-side football tournament and family fun day will be held at 10am this Sunday (August 12) at the Old Northamptonians Association, on Billing Road, to raise funds for Children with Cancer UK.

A total of 16 teams will go head-to-head to compete for the trophy and to raise money for Children With Cancer UK.

The family fun day also features a huge line up of things to do, including a bouncy castle, nerf gun range, barbecue, inflatable darts board, hook a duck, face painter, glitter painter, Pimms and Prosecco cart, Gin bar, DJ, shopping stalls, penalty shoot out area and much much more.

Ellie Cassidy lost her life to cancer in 2007. She was 11.

Meanwhile, dozens of local businesses and organisations have pitched in to offer a huge range of prizes for the charity raffle, including the Cobblers, Northamptonshire County Cricket Club and Lingels Farm Guest House.

The event is in memory of Ellie Cassidy, who died less than two months after she was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia in December 2006. Despite emergency treatments and intensive care, she tragically passed away on Janaury 23, 2007. She was 11.

Ellis-May said: "Ellie was the most fun-loving, kind-hearted, beautiful person that anyone that had the pleasure of knowing her would be proud of. I am so proud to have grown up with you and able to call you my friend."

For more information on the fun day, visit the event's Facebook page.

It comes after Ellis-May was also chosen to run in the upcoming London Marathon after applying for seven consecutive years, which she will also run in support of Children With Cancer UK. To read more, visit her JustGiving Page.