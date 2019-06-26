Northampton shortcut 'famous' for anti-social behaviour and human waste could be gated off

Northampton residents are being asked if they want to see a gate installed on town centre alleyway o curb anti-social behaviour.

Jeyes Jetty, which runs between the Drapery and College Street and is between Timpsons and the former DW Sports Store, has for many years been a persistent hotspot for illicit activities and anti-social behaviour such as urinating, defecating and drug dealing.

A borough council plan could gate the walkway at both ends permanently.

But a plan is now underway to gate the shortcut 24-hours a day - preventing the public from walking using it ever again.

The proposal was raised at Northampton Borough Council's full cabinet meeting in May.

Now, Northampton residents are being asked if they would support gating Jeyes Jetty for good.

The plan would create a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) to gate the shortcut - but first, the council needs to hold a consultation on the proposal.

If Cabinet approves the change, Jeyes Jetty will be gated 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with access to College Street still available via Gold Street or through Swan Yard.

It comes after a similar gate was installed on Marble Arch in the Mounts in January 2018.

PSPOs are used in public spaces to help address a range of anti-social behaviour issues and prevent future problems.

Councillor Anna King, Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “Over the past 18 months we’ve been working closely with partners to reduce anti-social behaviour in the town centre and improve the environment for shoppers.

“Jeyes Jetty has come under scrutiny in recent years after a rise in anti-social behaviour in the area, which its layout and location, away from the main flow of footfall and reach of CCTV, seems to attract. We think gating the jetty is a good way to prevent these issues, but we want to hear from the public before we take action.”

Anyone who would like to share their views about gating Jeyes Jetty can take part in an online survey here.