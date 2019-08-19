Northampton shoppers worried fines are on the way after finding "no way to pay" at town centre car park

Northampton shoppers fear they will be fined after a trip to town this weekend after reportedly finding all three ticket machines in a private car park were out of order.

Visitors to the NCP-operated car park off St Peter's Way were frustrated on Saturday afternoon (August 17) to find they reportedly could not pay for a ticket.

All three machines in the private car park were out of order and customers say they were unable to pay for their stay.

Some shoppers are now concerned they will be issued fixed-penalty notices (FPNs) just for arriving at the car park where there was "nothing they could do" about the fare.

One shopper, Leksing Seewonauth, told the Chronicle and Echo: "People were walking back and forth between the machines wondering what to do.

"Some were trying to ring the number of the signs to say they were out of order but NCP didn't pick up.

"No one knew what to do. The car park has cameras thought and now I'm concerned I will be fined just for visiting."

NCP has been contacted for a comment.