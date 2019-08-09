Northampton shoppers have their say over double closure of town centre restaurants

Frustrated food fans have reacted with sadness after two Northampton town centre restaurants shut their doors within five days of each other this week.

Brooklyn Pizza Bar, in Fish Street, closed down last weekend (August 3) after the owner reported they took just £75 between noon and 5pm on a recent Saturday shift.

Then, just five days later, burger bar MuMu also announced it would stop serving customers out of its St Giles Street restaurant and instead opting to focus on takeaways after failing to agree on an agreeable rent discount with landlords.

The two closures were met with sadness online. One customer, Rachel Cooley, wrote on the Chronicle and Echo's Facebook page: "It's sad to see a local business close. However, it's a reflection on modern times.

"Many can't afford it. Also more people relying on food banks. Don't blame Rushden Lakes, it's happening everywhere."

Many readers also pointed to "business rates, parking and rent" across the town as a cause for why shops and eateries seem to be struggling.

Brooklyn Pizza Bar's owners hit out that the "real reason" businesses were failing was because of shoppers' habits.

One reader, Helen Garner, wrote: "I don’t understand why rent is not reduced in town. There’s clearly less footfall. Wouldn’t it give businesses a fighting chance!"

Another reader, Marcus Johnson, commented: "Business rates need to be cut to encourage businesses in our town! Stop the extortionate business rates that fund the greedy overpaid councillors salaries."

But in contrast, Brooklyn Pizza's owner said shoppers were too quick to blame council rates and rent for failing businesses - and instead pointed them blame at customers not spending their money in town.

In a scathing Facebook post on July 29, where the restaurant also announced its closure, the pizza bar's owners wrote:

"We all see shops and other businesses in town closing. A lot of people start the blame game.

"'It's the council's fault for putting parking costs up', or 'rents are too high', 'rates are too high', 'the council should do more to make it cheaper', 'landlords should make it cheaper'.

"They absolutely are all factors, but this got me thinking, what is the biggest factor. People.

"It's actually down to each and every one of us to think about the choices we make."

Northampton Borough Council offers rate relief for town businesses under a rateable value less than £15,000 - but owners of larger shops have criticised the council for how quickly bills can rise with bigger floorspaces.

Phil Moore wrote: "Northampton needs serious investment if it wants to attract people to come shop, eat there."