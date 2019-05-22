Northampton schools get behind Mighty Magnus Day for seven-year-old's last bout of cancer treatment

Over a dozen schools and businesses are getting involved in a fundraising day dedicated to a seven-year-old boy facing the last bouts of his battle with cancer.

It's been a long journey for Magnus Dixon. He is a fun-loving chap who likes nothing more than to play Minecraft, Pokemon and card games with his older brother and friends.

Magnus' mum, Kate, shared this picture of Magnus' very last round of pills to mark the end of his treatments.

But over the past 18 months, the seven-year-old from Brixworth has had to fight through hundreds of treatments for an aggressive form of childhood cancer, called neuroblastoma.

Now, he is facing the last stages of treatment in New York with a fundraising goal of £225,000 to help him get there.

But Northamptonshire's schools and businesses are on board to help him in this last stretch - by getting involved with Mighty Magnus Day this Friday.

Over a dozen schools and companies are holding a non-uniform 'mufti' day on May 24 to help Magnus and his family raise the money they need.

Seven-year-old Mighty Magnus has battled a rare form of cancer over the past 18 months.

“We need to raise £225,000 by next month, so time is really not on our side,” says Magnus’ mum, Kate. “We’re almost at £100,000 but we really need the people of Northampton to get involved on Friday."

Mighty Magnus Day will see schools across the town dress down for charity, and staff at Northampton's Barclaycard offices will be taking part with their own activities.

It includes Brixworth CEVC, Earl Spencer Primary, Maidwell Primary, Weston Favell Primary, Lings Primary Quinton House, Whitehills Primary, Henry Chichele Primary, Ecton Primary Sywell Primary and Pattishall school.

It comes as Magnus is set to ring The Bell at his oncology ward to mark the end of months of treatment.

The seven-year-old has fought through more treatments in 18 months than most people see in a lifetime.

His trip to New York would see him undergo the Bivalent Vaccine clinical trial - which is not available on the NHS - to reduce the chances of his cancer ever coming back.

Kate said: "We really hope Magnus can receive this treatment. We want to do everything we can to try and keep his cancer at bay."

A new JustGiving page has been set up to gather all the funds raised by Mighty Magnus day. Visit the page for more information or to make a donation.