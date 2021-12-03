Northampton school’s Christmas collection sees students making pack ups and hats for homeless

A Northampton school has led a Christmas collection whereby pack ups and essentials were made ready to be donated to homeless people.

Caroline Chisholm School in Wootton pledged support to 100 Ladles, which is a charity that takes action against homelessness and hunger.

As part of the support, students from the school dedicated time in the evenings to make more than 80 pack ups from donated items.

Students and staff at Caroline Chisholm School made packs ups and hats to donate to a homelessness charity.

These contained items including cereal bars, water, crisps, as well as various non-food items to help support the welfare of the charity’s users including toothpaste, deodorant and numerous thermal clothing items.

Mrs Freezer, business teacher at Caroline Chisholm School, said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to absolutely everyone who has supported the CCS Christmas collection, to support 100 Ladles.

“The volume of donations we have received has been overwhelming, your kindness and generosity really has been humbling.

“We are truly grateful for every single chocolate bar or packet of crisps donated.”

Christmas cards will also be sent with the donations.

One parent from the school’s community donated more than 200 bottles of water. A dentist also donated a large quantity of toothpaste to the collection.

Another group of students made thermal hats after school in a design technology classroom, as well as many other students creating a series of Christmas cards to be delivered alongside the pack ups for their users to enjoy as the festive period approaches.

Mrs Spencer, head of Perth House at the school, added: “The House Team is so impressed and inspired by the commitment to helping others that the students involved have shown.

“They have demonstrated empathy and compassion and we have enjoyed being part of this important project for the community.”

Pack ups included crisps, cereal bars, water and more.