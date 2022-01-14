Northampton school teachers to take on the 'Big Sleep Out' to raise funds for the homeless

Two teachers from Northampton Academy are taking part in the Hope Centre’s 'Big Sleep Out', where participants sleep out overnight with no equipment other than a sleeping bag.

Jane Rigby and Emma Tustin will be sleeping out overnight with Emma completing the challenge on January 28 and Jane February 26 - the official date of the event.

Jane said: “The reason I want to do this is because I am so passionate about homelessness not existing in such a rich economy. It is a charity we have supported as a school and sixth form for the last five years.”

Jane and Emma are ready with their sleeping bags

The Northampton Hope Centre supports those living in poverty to give them a hand up to a brighter future.

According to the Hope Centre, there are currently up to 40 rough sleepers, squatters and sofa surfers every night in Northampton.

Jane added: “I cannot imagine the fear factor the homeless must experience. It's important to get the tiniest insight into what they are subjected to.”

At Northampton Academy, staff say they pride themselves on the fact they are a school of character. The school encourages its students to be socially aware in terms of issues within society.

Some of their sixth form students have expressed an interest in taking part in the sleep out, too.

The teachers are hoping to raise £1,250 - they have already passed the halfway mark in terms of their fundraising.