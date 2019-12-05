Northampton school shows evidence of being 'outstanding' in next inspection

Expectations at Northampton Academy are "consistently high", a short report by Ofsted has found.

Students and staff at Northampton Academy are celebrating after maintaining a ‘good’ rating from Ofsted in a recent short inspection, with inspectors saying there is enough evidence to suggest the school could be ‘outstanding’ in a full inspection.

Headteacher Nat Parnell showing the inspection report to his students.

Throughout the report, inspectors highlighted the improved performance over the past few years and gave pupils a glowing write-up.

Inspectors said: 'Pupils are highly enthusiastic about attending this school.

'They work extremely well with their teachers, who help them to aim high and work hard.

'The school’s high expectation of ‘learning without disruption’ is reflected in exemplary behaviour'.

Pupils also have the opportunity to become anti-bullying ambassadors, serve the student council and all pupils said they feel included in the school community and believe they can contribute to its future.

In terms of teaching at the academy, the report praised teachers for 'carefully planned lessons' and a 'highly ambitious curriculum'.

The inspectors added: 'Teachers have strong subject knowledge.

'They explain important vocabulary well. Pupils understand and use these words with accuracy.

'They talk with confidence about what they are learning'.

To improve, leaders have been told they should ensure that their plans for design and technology to be a full part of the school’s curriculum are implemented swiftly.

Nat Parnell, principal at Northampton Academy, said: “I am proud of our recent Ofsted report and it is testament to the hard work of our students, staff and the support of our parents and carers, that the inspectors’ feedback was so strong.

"What is particularly pleasing is that the inspectors saw for themselves how much our students enjoy being part of our school community and thrive in their learning.

“As well as having the highest academic aspirations for them, we are determined to help our students develop into respectful, articulate and well-rounded young people. Ofsted’s comments show what an impact this is having and we look forward to building on this further as we strive to become ‘outstanding’ in the near future.”

This is the second short inspection since the school was judged to be good in January 2013. The next inspection by the education watchdog will be a full inspection which could change the overall rating.